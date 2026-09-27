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Breaking: 'They Were Looking to Do Big Damage' - Trump Speaks Out on Terror Plot as Photo of Suspects Goes Viral

 By Michael Austin  September 27, 2026 at 10:19am
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Briefly stopping to speak with journalists at the Chicago O’Hare airport Sunday, President Donald Trump revealed more details on the recent arrest of five suspected terrorists at an air base in the U.K. being used by U.S. forces.

The five men were arrested for repeatedly planning to bomb the RAF Fairford base, located 90 minutes outside London, earlier Sunday.

The U.S. is currently running military operations in Iran out of the base.

The president confirmed that the U.S. had been working with U.K. authorities to investigate and arrest the five suspects.

“The arrest in the U.K. was fantastic,” Trump said. “Working with Britain it was an amazing job. We had [the suspects] under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our fort.”

“We had them under view for a long time and we got them.”

Shortly after the arrests had been made Sunday, bomb squad robots were seen sweeping the area.

Photographs of the suspects in custody have since gone viral online.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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