Share
News
Breaking
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Luigi Mangione appears at a hearing for the murder of UHC CEO Brian Thompson at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 21, 2025 in New York City. Mangione is accused of slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson late last year and is making his first appearance on state charges of murder as an act of terrorism. He is facing 11 counts for the Dec. 4 shooting of Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel which set off a massive manhunt. He is also facing federal charges of murder and other charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested. (Photo by Curtis Means - Pool/Getty Images)

Breaking: Luigi Mangione Confesses to Assassinating Health Care CEO, Pleads Guilty to Murder

 By Jack Davis  August 14, 2026 at 9:37am
Share

Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges against him in connection with the 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan and he died,” Mangione said in court, according to The New York Post.

“I understood that my actions would place him in fear of death or bodily injury. I knew what I was doing was illegal,” he further stated, according to The New York Times.

U.S. District Court Judge Margaret Garnett accepted the guilty plea to two counts of stalking resulting in death.

She said she will sentence Mangione on Dec. 18.

The maximum sentence he could face is life in prison.

Garnett told Mangione he will have to serve at least 85 percent of whatever sentence she hands down.

Mangione said he came prepared before killing Thompson last December.

“Before traveling to New York, I used a 3-D printer to make a gun,” he said, according to the New York Post.  “I equipped the gun with a silencer and a magazine.”

Mangione said he targeted Thompson “after years of enduring severe pain from a broken back and navigating the obstacles of the health insurance system,” according to the Associated Press.

Related:
US Sees Biggest Day of Executions in Years

He said he posed as an investor to learn where United Healthcare was holding the meeting Thompson was planning to attend when he was killed, the Times reported.

Some of Thompson’s family members were in court Friday.

Mangione’s plea could have ramifications for the state murder charges against him. Mangione’s trial on those charges is scheduled to begin Sept. 8. There are double jeopardy laws in New York that prevent an individual from being tried twice for the same crime, which could result in the state charges being dropped.

The Times reported that Mangione’s lawyers filed papers claiming that double jeopardy laws apply, and the state charges should be dropped.

Thompson’s family said the guilty plea “marks an important step toward justice for Brian and for our family.”

“While nothing will ease the pain of losing him, we are grateful that the federal justice system has held the person responsible for this heinous act accountable,” the statement said. “Now we look to the court to ensure the sentencing reflects the severity of this crime.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




New Report Says Chinese Cameras Used in Naval Assets Secretly Sent Data to Communist Country
Report: Hollywood Stars Rethinking Getting Involved in Politics, Expert Says Voters 'Tired of Celebrities Telling Them How to Think'
Military Identifies 2 Soldiers Killed in Texas Helicopter Crash Earlier This Week
Breaking: Luigi Mangione Confesses to Assassinating Health Care CEO, Pleads Guilty to Murder
Female Suspect in WWII Memorial Defacement Arrested, Jeanine Pirro Announces Felony Charges
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation