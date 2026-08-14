Breaking: Luigi Mangione Confesses to Assassinating Health Care CEO, Pleads Guilty to Murder

Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges against him in connection with the 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan and he died,” Mangione said in court, according to The New York Post.

“I understood that my actions would place him in fear of death or bodily injury. I knew what I was doing was illegal,” he further stated, according to The New York Times.

U.S. District Court Judge Margaret Garnett accepted the guilty plea to two counts of stalking resulting in death.

BREAKING: Luigi Mangione pleads guilty to federal charges in the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, telling the court, “I knew what I was doing.” Judge Margaret Garnett accepted his plea after asking whether he understands that he could face a maximum sentence… pic.twitter.com/Z0WdStAzoO — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 14, 2026

She said she will sentence Mangione on Dec. 18.

The maximum sentence he could face is life in prison.

Garnett told Mangione he will have to serve at least 85 percent of whatever sentence she hands down.

Mangione said he came prepared before killing Thompson last December.

“Before traveling to New York, I used a 3-D printer to make a gun,” he said, according to the New York Post. “I equipped the gun with a silencer and a magazine.”

Mangione said he targeted Thompson “after years of enduring severe pain from a broken back and navigating the obstacles of the health insurance system,” according to the Associated Press.

He said he posed as an investor to learn where United Healthcare was holding the meeting Thompson was planning to attend when he was killed, the Times reported.

…Some have speculated as to “why the feds would agree to this,” including suggesting that it is due to bad blood with the Manhattan DA. There is a simpler reason: the Defendant wants to plead guilty. The Justice Department can hardly oppose that from happening… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 14, 2026

Some of Thompson’s family members were in court Friday.

Mangione’s plea could have ramifications for the state murder charges against him. Mangione’s trial on those charges is scheduled to begin Sept. 8. There are double jeopardy laws in New York that prevent an individual from being tried twice for the same crime, which could result in the state charges being dropped.

The Times reported that Mangione’s lawyers filed papers claiming that double jeopardy laws apply, and the state charges should be dropped.

NEW: U.S. Attorney James McDonald speaks moments after Luigi Mangione pleads guilty and admits to killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, laying out what prosecutors describe as careful preparation leading up to the murder. “This was not a spontaneous act of violence. It… pic.twitter.com/HmTk1GX46i — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 14, 2026

Thompson’s family said the guilty plea “marks an important step toward justice for Brian and for our family.”

“While nothing will ease the pain of losing him, we are grateful that the federal justice system has held the person responsible for this heinous act accountable,” the statement said. “Now we look to the court to ensure the sentencing reflects the severity of this crime.”

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