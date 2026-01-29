Share
Anthony Kazmierczak is tackled after spraying a substance - later identified as vinegar - at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, left, during a town hall she was hosting Wednesday in Minneapolis. (Octavio Jones - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Man Who Allegedly Sprayed Vinegar at Ilhan Omar Hit with Federal Charge

 By Jack Davis  January 29, 2026 at 11:33am
The man who sprayed Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota with vinegar during a town hall in Minneapolis is now facing a federal charge.

One federal count has been filed against  Anthony Kazmierczak, alleging he “forcibly assaulted, opposed, impeded, intimidated and officer and employee of the United States” while she was performing her official duties, according to NBC News.

An affidavit said that during the incident, Kazmierczak left his seat at the town hall as Omar was speaking.

As he approached Omar, “he sprayed her with an initially unidentified liquid from the syringe,” the affidavit said.

“According to Representative Omar, the liquid stained her clothes, and may have reached her face and right eye,” the affidavit said.

The substance was later determined to be water and apple cider vinegar, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said that as he was being detained, the suspect made a “spontaneous utterance to the effect of ‘I squirted vinegar’ at the time he was being arrested.”

The affidavit said that as Kazmierczak approached Omar, who had been calling for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, he said, “She’s not resigning. You’re splitting Minnesotans apart.”


The affidavit also said that a person whose name was not disclosed told authorities that in a 2021 phone call, Kazmierczak said, “Somebody should kill that b****,” in reference to Omar.

The affidavit also noted a 2021 cartoon that appeared on Kazmierczak’s Facebook page that mocked Omar for having extensive security while demanding that the police be defunded.

According to The New York Times, the charge could result in up to one year in prison.

However, it said that the sentence could be as much as eight years if there was  “physical contact with the victim.”

President Donald Trump reacted to the event with scoffing, according to ABC’s Rachel Scott.

“No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” Trump said.

As for the video of the incident, Trump said,  “I haven’t seen it. No, no. I hope I don’t have to bother.”

