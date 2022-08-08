Breaking: Mar-a-Lago 'Under Siege, Raided and Occupied' According to Trump - FBI Executes Surprise Search Warrant

Former President Donald Trump said his Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided by FBI agents on Monday.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote in a statement on Monday.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Trump did not say whether the FBI gave a reason for the raid, but he felt the effort was motivated by Democrats’ fears about the next presidential election.

“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections,” Trump wrote.

He also decried the implications the raid had on the United States as a whole.

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries,” Trump wrote. “Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe!”

In Trump’s mind, the raid represented a continuation of the left’s attacks against him.

“The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2 and so much more, it just never ends,” he wrote. “It is political targeting at the highest level!”

Trump added he believed other politicians were not held accountable for their alleged misconduct.

“Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 E-mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress,” Trump wrote. “Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture, and other items from the White House.”

He concluded by saying the attacks against him were motivated by hatred from those who resented him for standing up to “America’s bureaucratic corruption.”

“I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it.

“Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories, and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop me, and the Republican Party, once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped. I will continue to fight for the Great American People!”

