Breaking: Marjorie Taylor Greene to Resign from Congress Following Trump Feud

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the MAGA star whose falling out with President Donald Trump made national headlines, announced Friday night that she was resigning from Congress effective Jan. 5.

While her feud with Trump wasn’t mentioned as the explicit reason for her stepping aside in her statement on social media, she added that the prospect of a primary battle was too much for her to justify continuing.

“I ran for Congress in 2020 and have fought every single day believing that Make America Great Again meant America First,” Greene said on social media.

“However, with almost one year into our majority, the legislature has been mostly sidelined.”

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene said later in the statement.

“And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me,” Greene added.

She also lamented that “[n]o matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman.”

“The debt goes higher. Corporate and global interests remain Washington’s sweethearts. American jobs continue to be replaced whether it’s by illegal labor or legal labor by visas or just shipped overseas. Small businesses continue to be swallowed by big corporations.”

She added that her bills — “which reflect many of President Trump’s Executives orders” — “just sit collecting dust.”

My official statement. pic.twitter.com/x48zEugmPV — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Greene’s political fortunes have been inextricably linked to those of President Trump’s — which is why many were speculating about her future when the two publicly broke over the release of the Department of Justice’s files on disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In the days that followed, Greene appeared to go on a media contrition tour, including telling CNN’s Dana Bash that she was sorry for participating in the “toxic” politics of Washington — a move that drew criticism from many Trump supporters.

.@mtgreenee continued her smears against President Trump this morning on @CNN. She’s hellbent on trying to be accepted by the Democrats. She even apologized to Democrats this morning for “engaging in toxic politics” against the Left. She is not America First. She’s MTG first. pic.twitter.com/mW0JLLNF6m — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 16, 2025

Trump had been mostly quiet on Greene since he pivoted on the Epstein matter, however, and it didn’t seem like she was in much danger of a primary challenge.

Nevertheless, she said she feared the prospect too much.

“I refuse to be a battered wife and just hope it gets better,” she said in her video statement, adding: “There is no plan to save the world, and no 4D chess game being played.”

Greene’s resignation will trigger a special election under Georgia law, although it’s unlikely to end in a seat flipping toward the Democrats.

Her 14th Congressional District, in the northwest corner of the state, is considered a safe Republican district, with only one GOP candidate — Greene herself — ever falling under 65 percent of the vote, and then only barely.

