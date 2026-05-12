Breaking: Marty Makary Is Out as FDA Commissioner - Acting Replacement Named

Dr. Marty Makary is out as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

He announced his resignation Tuesday amid policy differences with President Donald Trump and prominent Republican senators, Politico reported.

“Kyle Diamantas, who previously worked as the top food official at the agency, will lead the FDA in an acting capacity, the administration official said,” according to the outlet.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. made the call, an unnamed source told Politico.

Various issues came together, some of which had been brewing for months, prompting the move.

“He upset anti-abortion Republicans keen on having the FDA restrict telehealth prescription of the abortion pill mifepristone, was pressured by Trump to authorize flavored vapes after initially raising concern about the products and was criticized by biopharmaceutical companies that argued Makary’s agency was inconsistent in its review of their medicines,” Politico said.

This is welcome news. Dr. Makary was uniquely destructive to the prolife movement. He attempted to place pro-abortion lawyers in key positions. He slow walked a vitally necessary review of the abortion drug mifepristone. He used his discretion to approve a new abortion drug when… https://t.co/ZHn5UsImeW — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 12, 2026

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley responded on social media, writing, “This is welcome news. Dr. Makary was uniquely destructive to the prolife movement. He attempted to place pro-abortion lawyers in key positions. He slow walked a vitally necessary review of the abortion drug mifepristone. He used his discretion to approve a new abortion drug when the data shows it sends 1 in 10 women to the emergency room.”

“He froze out prolife leaders and repeatedly stonewalled Congress. His resignation is an opportunity for the FDA to reset,” the senator added.

ABC News reported that Trump advisers had informed him that Makary was delaying the president’s efforts to “save” vaping, which had been a campaign promise.

“The FDA announced its first authorization of fruit-flavored electronic cigarettes intended for adult smokers on May 6. And last week, the FDA approved four new devices made by Glas, including classic menthol, fresh menthol, gold, and sapphire pods,” the outlet said.

Pediatric groups and other advocacy organizations have raised concerns about the products in relation to minors.

Before his departure to China Tuesday, Trump was asked about Makary’s resignation.

.@POTUS on Dr. Marty Makary leaving the FDA: “Marty’s a great guy. He’s a friend of mine, he’s a wonderful man, and he’s going to be off, and the deputy is taking over temporarily… everybody wants that job.” pic.twitter.com/Df9y7GQurO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 12, 2026

“Marty’s a great guy,” Trump said. “He’s a friend of mine, he’s a wonderful man, and he’s going to be off, and the deputy is taking over temporarily … Everybody wants that job.”

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