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President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Marty Makary speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in a file photo dated Sept. 22. Makary resigned his post Tuesday as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
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President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Marty Makary speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in a file photo dated Sept. 22. Makary resigned his post Tuesday as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. (Mark Schiefelbein - file / AP)

Breaking: Marty Makary Is Out as FDA Commissioner - Acting Replacement Named

 By Randy DeSoto  May 12, 2026 at 12:55pm
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Dr. Marty Makary is out as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

He announced his resignation Tuesday amid policy differences with President Donald Trump and prominent Republican senators, Politico reported.

“Kyle Diamantas, who previously worked as the top food official at the agency, will lead the FDA in an acting capacity, the administration official said,” according to the outlet.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. made the call, an unnamed source told Politico.

Various issues came together, some of which had been brewing for months, prompting the move.

“He upset anti-abortion Republicans keen on having the FDA restrict telehealth prescription of the abortion pill mifepristone, was pressured by Trump to authorize flavored vapes after initially raising concern about the products and was criticized by biopharmaceutical companies that argued Makary’s agency was inconsistent in its review of their medicines,” Politico said.

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley responded on social media, writing, “This is welcome news. Dr. Makary was uniquely destructive to the prolife movement. He attempted to place pro-abortion lawyers in key positions. He slow walked a vitally necessary review of the abortion drug mifepristone. He used his discretion to approve a new abortion drug when the data shows it sends 1 in 10 women to the emergency room.”

Related:
Trump Preparing to Fire FDA Commissioner Amid Nicotine Dispute and Pro-Life Outcry: Report

“He froze out prolife leaders and repeatedly stonewalled Congress. His resignation is an opportunity for the FDA to reset,” the senator added.

ABC News reported that Trump advisers had informed him that Makary was delaying the president’s efforts to “save” vaping, which had been a campaign promise.

“The FDA announced its first authorization of fruit-flavored electronic cigarettes intended for adult smokers on May 6. And last week, the FDA approved four new devices made by Glas, including classic menthol, fresh menthol, gold, and sapphire pods,” the outlet said.

Pediatric groups and other advocacy organizations have raised concerns about the products in relation to minors.

Before his departure to China Tuesday, Trump was asked about Makary’s resignation.

“Marty’s a great guy,” Trump said. “He’s a friend of mine, he’s a wonderful man, and he’s going to be off, and the deputy is taking over temporarily … Everybody wants that job.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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