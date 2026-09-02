A tragic mass shooting took place in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night. At least six people have been reported shot, including two police officers.

Authorities are reporting that at least one of the civilians shot has died.

“Video posted to social media showed police aiming rifles upward at an apartment tower near the Minneapolis Convention Center,” the Associated Press reported. “Officials warned residents to avoid the densely populated Loring Park neighborhood nearby.”

According to local ABC News affiliate KSTP-TV, one of the two officers was heading to surgery, while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minneapolis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the area of 15 E Grant St. involving multiple victims, including two police officers. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) September 2, 2026

Minneapolis Gov. Tim Walz announced that state officials would assist local law enforcement on the ground in response to the situation.

My public safety team is responding to a shooting that took place downtown Minneapolis this afternoon. State officials are on the ground to support local law enforcement and we will share more information as it becomes available. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 2, 2026

The FBI signaled it would support local authorities as well.

FBI is aware of the shooting in Minneapolis involving law enforcement and our personnel are responding — we will offer any and all resources necessary to assist local authorities — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 2, 2026

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported later Wednesday night that the shooter had been confirmed dead at the scene.

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