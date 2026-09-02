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Stock photo shows a crime scene investigation. Police are investigating a mass shooting in Minneapolis Wednesday that left at least one person dead.
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Stock photo shows a crime scene investigation. Police are investigating a mass shooting in Minneapolis Wednesday that left at least one person dead. (gorodenkoff - iStock / Getty Images)

Breaking: Mass Shooting in Downtown Minneapolis, Civilian Killed, Officers Shot

 By Michael Austin  September 2, 2026 at 4:48pm
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A tragic mass shooting took place in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night. At least six people have been reported shot, including two police officers.

Authorities are reporting that at least one of the civilians shot has died.

“Video posted to social media showed police aiming rifles upward at an apartment tower near the Minneapolis Convention Center,” the Associated Press reported. “Officials warned residents to avoid the densely populated Loring Park neighborhood nearby.”

According to local ABC News affiliate KSTP-TV, one of the two officers was heading to surgery, while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Minneapolis Gov. Tim Walz announced that state officials would assist local law enforcement on the ground in response to the situation.

The FBI signaled it would support local authorities as well.

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The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported later Wednesday night that the shooter had been confirmed dead at the scene.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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