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Police and firefighters on the scene of a shooting Friday in the Paris suburb of Trappes.
Police and firefighters on the scene of a shooting Friday in the Paris suburb of Trappes. One person was killed and at least four wounded when a man opened fire from his car amid riots racking the country. (Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty Images)

Breaking: Mass Shooting in France Being Investigated as a Terror Attack

 By Jack Davis  October 23, 2026 at 6:07am
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At least one person is dead and four people are wounded after an attack in a suburb of Paris that is being investigated as a terrorist attack.

French media reports indicate a 12-year-old child was among the victims and that the toll of injured from the Friday attack may climb, according to the BBC.

Ali Rabeh, the mayor of Trappes, said: “An individual fired shots from his vehicle at several people he encountered.”

The shooter used “an automatic weapon”, French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said, according to the BBC.

The weapon “appears to have been a military-grade weapon, or at least an automatic weapon,” Nuñez said, according to The Associated Press.

Rabeh said the shots appeared to be fired at random.

“It is a miracle that there were not more victims,” he said.

In one instance, he said, the gunman opened fire at a playground.

Rabeh said the individual killed was of African descent while at least one wounded person was of North African heritage.

The man was arrested in Coignières after shooting at people in the town of La Verrier as well as in Trappes, police said, according to France 24. The shootings took place at about 10:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said the case was “very serious” and said “all resources of the security forces and the judiciary are fully mobilized.”

How concerned are you about the rise of terrorism in Europe?

The individual arrested was described as a 39-year-old man, according to France 24.

He faces four charges, including murder and possession of a gun with “aggravating circumstance that the acts were committed on the basis of actual or supposed membership in a particular race, ethnicity, a purported race, ethnic group, nation, or specific religion,” France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said, according to NBC.

“The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office has taken up this case and opened an investigation,” the office said in a statement, according to Politico.

“The main focus will obviously be on identifying the perpetrator’s motives — what drove him to attempt to carry out a massacre … to target our communities,” Rabeh said.

Marine Le Pen, the front-running far-right candidate in next year’s election for president, called the attack “a barbaric act whose motives must be determined, and of which those responsible must be severely punished.”

Related:
French Riots Being Boosted by Same Leftist-Islamist Network Behind Violent Anti-Israel Protests in US

France endured waves of protests and riots in recent days and is bracing for another weekend of protests that have already led some museums to close, according to the AP.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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