Breaking: Mass Shooter Yells ‘All Jews Must Die’ at Pittsburgh Synagogue, Multiple Deaths Reported

By Savannah Pointer
at 8:59am
At least eight people are dead and several others are wounded after a shooting at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, KDKA reported.

The shooter opened fire around 10 a.m. Eastern, when the synagogue was full of people for their 9:45 a.m. Shabbat service.

Squirrel Hill, the historic Jewish neighborhood where The Tree of Life Synagogue is located, is also typically busy with foot traffic at this time of the week, according to KDKA.

The gunman walked into the building and yelled, “All Jews Must die,” according to police sources who spoke to KDKA.

Police reportedly received multiple calls from individuals who barricaded themselves inside the synagogue.

Officers exchanged fire with the gunman after he opened fire on them, forcing them to use their vehicles as shields, according to KDKA.

Three officers were shot and the suspect, reportedly a white male, is now in custody, according to authorities.

“The SWAT team had been talking with the suspect, and he was crawling and injured,” KDVA reported.

Police requested that residents in the area stay in their homes, due to the gunfire that was exchanged with the gunman.

Carnegie Mellon University, which is nearby, has also been put on lockdown.

One member of the synagogue, Fred Rabner, said it was a “close-knit community,” CNN reported.

“Everyone is just shaken up and upset,” Rabner said. “It’s awful, it’s just awful.”

President Donald Trump tweeted that he is monitoring the situation.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

