Breaking: Mass Shooter Yells ‘All Jews Must Die’ at Pittsburgh Synagogue, Multiple Deaths Reported

At least eight people are dead and several others are wounded after a shooting at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, KDKA reported.

The shooter opened fire around 10 a.m. Eastern, when the synagogue was full of people for their 9:45 a.m. Shabbat service.

Squirrel Hill, the historic Jewish neighborhood where The Tree of Life Synagogue is located, is also typically busy with foot traffic at this time of the week, according to KDKA.

The gunman walked into the building and yelled, “All Jews Must die,” according to police sources who spoke to KDKA.

Police reportedly received multiple calls from individuals who barricaded themselves inside the synagogue.

#BreakingNews Reports of an active shooter in a synagogue in Squirrel Hill. Huge police presence pic.twitter.com/vodOAuEBsu — Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) October 27, 2018

Officers exchanged fire with the gunman after he opened fire on them, forcing them to use their vehicles as shields, according to KDKA.

Three officers were shot and the suspect, reportedly a white male, is now in custody, according to authorities.

“The SWAT team had been talking with the suspect, and he was crawling and injured,” KDVA reported.

#BREAKING: Suspect has surrendered. He is injured. Here is the scene just a few blocks away from the synagogue. At least 8 people killed @KDKA pic.twitter.com/AwhjC3iyH4 — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) October 27, 2018

Police requested that residents in the area stay in their homes, due to the gunfire that was exchanged with the gunman.

Carnegie Mellon University, which is nearby, has also been put on lockdown.

One member of the synagogue, Fred Rabner, said it was a “close-knit community,” CNN reported. “Everyone is just shaken up and upset,” Rabner said. “It’s awful, it’s just awful.”

President Donald Trump tweeted that he is monitoring the situation.

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

