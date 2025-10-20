BREAKING: Mass Shooting Prevented at Atlanta Airport After Police Work Quickly to Grab Suspect

A potential mass shooting was stopped Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a quick response by police.

A man idenitifed as Billy Joe Cagle was arrested after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the airport, according to WAGA-TV.

Police said Cagle’s family reported his threats to Cartersville police, alerting them that he was driving to Atlanta and intended to hurt as many people as possible.

BREAKING: Mass shooting averted at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world's busiest pic.twitter.com/026E3H0ggG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 20, 2025

Cartersville officers immediately contacted the Atlanta Police Department around 9:40 a.m. and passed along a photo of the suspect.

Atlanta police said Cagle entered the airport terminal at 9:31 a.m. and remained inside for about 20 minutes before they spotted him.

Officers arrested him less than 15 minutes after receiving the initial alert.

WATCH LIVE: Officials hold press conference after arrest of suspect in alleged Atlanta airport threat https://t.co/0iH4TyMBOL — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2025

Police said Cagle did not have a weapon on him when taken into custody, but that officers later found an AR-15 rifle in his truck.

The rifle reportedly had one bullet in the chamber and 26 rounds in the magazine, according to police.

Officials credited Cagle’s family for quickly contacting law enforcement, saying their actions likely prevented a tragedy.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum praised the officers who made the arrest.

Cagle faces numerous charges, including making terroristic threats, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon, WAGA reported.

