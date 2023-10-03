Breaking: McCarthy Removed in Historic Vote, 1st Time House Speaker Voted Out

The House of Representatives ousted Kevin McCarthy as speaker Tuesday, marking the first time in the chamber a speaker was removed by a vote of House members.

The final vote was 216-210 in favor of removing the California Republican as speaker, according to Fox News.

Eight Republican representatives joined with the Democrats in voting against McCarthy: Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Matt Rosendale of Montana, according to The New York Times.

Today I voted for the Motion to Vacate and remove the Speaker. This isn’t about left vs right. This isn’t about ideology. This is about trust and keeping your word. This is about making Congress do it’s job. I promised the Lowcountry I would be an independent voice in… — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 3, 2023

In a comment to The Hill that noted that the vote to oust McCarthy was one that had not taken place in a century, Burchett explained his vote.

He said the speaker had “belittled me and my belief system” during a conversation about the move.

“I pray for my wife. I pray for my daughter. I pray for my enemies. I pray for the speaker. I pray for this president, you know, and when things come up, I pray for his son. And as a Christian, that’s what I’m supposed to do. But when someone mocks me like that, and mocks my religion and honestly, the Bible is pretty clear about God being mocked, so that’s what sealed it right there for me,” the congressman said.

It is time for a motion to vacate. It is time for change in Washington. pic.twitter.com/vHp4GQgyHa — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 3, 2023

Was ousting McCarthy the right move? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 70% (14 Votes) No: 30% (6 Votes)

Gaetz led the revolt against McCarthy.

“Chaos is Speaker McCarthy. Chaos is somebody who we cannot trust with their word,” the Florida congressman said, according to Fox News.

It was unclear on Tuesday evening if McCarthy would seek to regain his seat, which he gained in January after multiple votes of the divided Republican majority. No clear candidate has emerged to succeed him.

Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina will serve as acting speaker, according to The Hill.

Earlier Tuesday, the House failed to block the vote to boot McCarthy with 208 members voting to block the vote and 218 voting to move ahead. Eleven Republicans voted with the Democrats to form a majority.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries indicated Democrats would not support McCarthy, according to CNN.

“It is now the responsibility of the GOP members to end the House Republican Civil War. Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair,” he wrote in a letter to his members.

The full roll call is available on the House website.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was critical of the vote, according to The Washington Post.

Pence called it “performance art” and said he expected McCarthy would regain the speakership. An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.