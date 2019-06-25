Breaking: Melania Trump Announces New White House Press Secretary

Less than two weeks after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced she’d be leaving her post at the end of the month, the Trump administration has found a replacement, and it’s a somewhat familiar name.

Stephanie Grisham, the director of communications for Melania Trump, will take on the role of both White House press secretary and communications director, the first lady announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

“I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director!” Trump tweeted. “She has been with us since 2015 – @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse.”

In addition to her work for the first lady, Grisham worked on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The choice of Grisham was not terribly surprising.

Earlier this month, The Daily Wire gave front-runner status to Grisham, while Politico put her “at the top of the shortlist of candidates.”

“Grisham is pure Trump,” a source close to the White House told The Daily Wire. “She holds down the East Wing with ease and has no loyalties to any faction within the Republican Party. Members of the first family love her and know that she is fiercely dedicated and loyal.”

And Trump himself has praised Grisham, telling “Fox & Friends” earlier this month that “Stephanie is terrific.”

After news broke that Grisham would be replacing Sanders, several Trump administration media relations officials said they approve.

Grisham “will be an incredible asset to the President and the country. I’m sad to leave the WH, but so happy to leave our team in such great hands,” Sanders herself wrote on Twitter.

“Stephanie will do a phenomenal job. Proud to have another mom and a great friend in this role,” she added.

“Amazing announcement! So proud and blessed to have my good friend @StephGrisham45 working with our team,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley wrote.

“She is a rockstar and perfect to fill Sarah’s shoes!” he added.

