Breaking: Merrick Garland Announces Joe Biden Is Under Federal Investigation

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden.

Biden, who has recently become entrapped in a whirlwind of controversy surrounding his alleged mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president, has had an absolute nightmare of a public relations disaster stemming from those documents.

Garland announced that he had appointed Robert Hur to investigate Biden’s handling of classified material found at both the president’s Delaware home and an office in D.C. he used shortly after his vice presidency ended.

“Earlier today, I signed an order appointing Robert Hur as special counsel for the [issue with the classified documents] I’ve just described,” Garland said. “The document authorizes him to investigate if any person or entity violated the law in connection with this matter.”

Worth noting, Garland did not mince words when it came to the documents found in the D.C. office building.

“That office was not authorized for storage of classified documents.”

The first batch of classified documents was found on Nov. 2 at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

Biden had previously maintained an office there after his vice presidential term ended.

Will Biden go to jail? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 24% (470 Votes) No: 76% (1528 Votes)

The second batch of classified documents was, disconcertingly, found “at a storage space in the garage” of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware residence.

The president broached the topic of the first batch of classified documents on Wednesday at the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico.

“People know I take classified documents and classified information seriously,” Biden said. “When my lawyers were clearing out my office at the University of Pennsylvania, they set up an office for me — a secure office in the Capitol, when I — the four years after being vice president, I was a professor at Penn.

“They found some documents in a box — you know, a locked cabinet, or at least a closet. And as soon as they did, they realized there were several classified documents in that box. And they did what they should have done: They immediately called the Archives — immediately called the Archives — turned them over to the Archives.”

Of note, the aforementioned remarks from Biden only address the first batch of documents, as the second batch found in his garage hadn’t been reported on yet.

While Biden insisted that the classified documents found in Delaware were kept in a “locked garage,” the back-to-back incidents were clearly enough for Garland to step in.

DOOCY: “Classified materials, next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” BIDEN: “My Corvette’s in a locked garage, okay? So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street.” pic.twitter.com/w3D7THLxah — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

“The extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter. This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law,” Garland said. “I am confident that Mr. Hur will carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent manner and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department. Thank you all.”

Garland did not take any questions during his announcement, even though the video clearly catches a reporter at the end of the segment asking if Garland has spoken to Biden directly about this investigation.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.