Breaking: Mexican Navy Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge, Deaths Confirmed - Whole Crash Caught on Camera

Investigators are searching for answers after a Saturday night wreck left a Mexican navy sailing ship damaged after a collision with the Brooklyn Bridge.

According to an Associated Press report published before midnight Eastern, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that while 19 people needed treatment after the sailing ship Cuauhtémoc hit the iconic Gotham landmark, the 142-year-old bridge itself didn’t sustain serious damage.

It was initially unclear how serious the injuries were, although the New York Post reported at least two dead, citing New York Police Department sources.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams later confirmed the deaths, adding that two others remained in critical condition. His social media post implied all injuries were confined to those on the ship and not on the bridge, although other media reports remained unclear on who the deceased and injured were.

Earlier tonight, the Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc lost power and crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. At this time, of the 277 on board, 19 sustained injuries, 2 of which remain in critical condition, and 2 more have sadly passed away from their injuries. pic.twitter.com/mlaCX0X8Mh — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 18, 2025

The ship, which was carrying 277 crew — mostly navy cadets — had just left Pier 17 at South Street Seaport, just southwest of the Brooklyn Bridge on the East River on the West Side of Manhattan.

The ship was on a goodwill voyage to Iceland.

Shortly after departure, at 8:26 p.m. Eastern time, the vessel reportedly lost power and drifted uncontrollably into the bridge.

Video of the disaster quickly circulated on social media, showing the ship traveling backwards at a high rate of speed.

“Oh no!” onlookers can be heard exclaiming as all three of the ship’s masts hit the bridge.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic footage that some viewers will find disturbing.

In an absolutely stunning modern metaphor a ship blaring Mexican music and flying a massive Mexican flag just got destroyed by the Brooklyn bridge. Can’t make it uppic.twitter.com/AUJy0q3oFB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2025

While sailors could be sighted on the masts, none of them fell into the water, authorities said.

“We saw someone dangling, and I couldn’t tell if it was just blurry or my eyes, and we were able to zoom in on our phone and there was someone dangling from the harness from the top for like at least like 15 minutes before they were able to rescue them,” said Lily Katz, who witnessed the disaster.

Nick Corso, 23, said he’d wanted to take a photo of the ship and bridge as the sun set, but he then heard what he called the snapping of a “big twig,” with others to follow as all three of the ship’s 147 masts snapped.

“I didn’t know what to think, I was like, is this a movie?” he said, calling the scene “pandemonium.”

While loss of power has been reported on social media as the primary factor in the accident, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating and cautioned against drawing final judgment given the known facts.

“The Mexican navy said in a post on the social platform X that the Cuauhtémoc was an academy training vessel. It said a total of 22 people were injured, 19 of whom needed medical treatment,” the AP reported.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry said on X that its ambassador to the U.S. and officials from the Mexican consulate in New York were in contact with local authorities to provide assistance.”

The ship, named for the last ruler of the Aztec empire — who was executed by Spanish conquistadors in 1525 — initially sailed in 1982.

The Cuauhtémoc is one of four similar sailing vessels of the design operated by Central and South American navies and the last of the sister ships to be built.

According to the Mexican navy’s website, the ship has served in mostly a goodwill function for the military, having sailed over 616,980 miles since her christening on 4,903 voyages, including participation in tall ships races and other public events.

