Breaking: Michelle Obama's Mother Marian Robinson Has Died

Marian Robinson, former President Barack Obama’s mother-in-law, died Friday at the age of 86, according to the family.

ABC called her “a fixture in the Obama White House [who] resided there during his tenure to help watch over the first couple’s daughters, Sasha and Malia.”

“She passed peacefully this morning, and right now, none of us are quite sure how exactly we’ll move on without her,” a family statement said, according to NBC.

RIP Marian Robinson, mother of former first lady, Michelle Obama. pic.twitter.com/t6Rr6pfIH8 — Betty Moore (@morebetje20) May 31, 2024

The family statement said Robinson left Chicago with “a healthy nudge.”

“We needed her. The girls needed her. And she ended up being our rock through it all,” they said.

“She relished her role as a grandmother. … And although she enforced whatever household rules we’d set for bedtime, watching TV, or eating candy, she made clear that she sided with her ‘grandbabies’ in thinking that their parents were too darn strict,” the statement said.

The statement said she preferred privacy to pretense.

Will Michelle Obama ever run for President? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Rather than hobnobbing with Oscar winners or Nobel laureates, she preferred spending her time upstairs with a TV tray, in the room outside her bedroom with big windows that looked out at the Washington Monument,” the statement said.

“The only guest she made a point of asking to meet was the Pope,” the statement said.

NBC said the family statement came from Michelle and Barack Obama; Craig Robinson and his wife, Kelly; and Marian Robinson’s grandchildren, Avery, Leslie, Malia, Sasha, Austin and Aaron.

“Her wisdom came off as almost innate, as something she was born with, but in reality it was hard-earned, fashioned by her deep understanding that the world’s roughest edges could always be sanded down with a little grace,” the family statement said, according to ABC.

“My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today,” Michelle Obama wrote in a post on social media platform X.

My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today. We wanted to offer some reflections on her remarkable life: https://t.co/F7T6q625PC — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 31, 2024

“One of my biggest blessings is getting to see my granddaughters grow up before my eyes. My job here is the easiest one of all: I just get to be Grandma,” Robinson wrote in a 2012 essay for Essence.

Robinson said in the role of grandmother, “I do everything that grandmothers do that they’re not supposed to,” according to The Washington Post.

“I have candy, they stay up late … they watch TV as long as they want to, we’ll play games until the wee hours,” she said. A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.