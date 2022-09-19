Parler Share
News

Breaking: Mike Lindell Moving to Take Down FBI in Next 18 Hours - Exclusive Interview

 By Michael Austin  September 19, 2022 at 2:15pm
Parler Share

On Monday, during an interview with The Western Journal, Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, announced he would be suing the FBI.

Lindell alleges that a recent business venture he was involved with fell through thanks to FBI involvement.

The My Pillow CEO set up a “mini-Amazon” platform, called mystore.com, where U.S.-based entrepreneurs could sell their products.

Four out of five businesses that partnered with Lindell backed out of the deal after learning of the FBI’s involvement in Lindell’s affairs, the CEO claims.

“Four of them called me and said, ‘Mike, we don’t want to do business with you now that the FBI is involved,'” Lindell told The Western Journal.

Trending:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Major Health News, Reveals Successful Cancer Surgery

“People now perceive that I’ve committed some kind of a crime or done something wrong.”

A bank also pressured one of Lindell’s mystore.com partners into ending the partnership, as well, because of the FBI, Lindell said.

“One of the banks for these guys backed out and said, ‘We’re not going to give you money because of Mike Lindell now getting … the FBI stopping him for his phone,'” Lindell told The Western Journal.

According to local Minnesota outlet The Free Press, FBI agents executed a search warrant while Lindell was sitting in the drive-thru of a Mankato, Minnesota, Hardee’s on Tuesday.

Should Mike Lindell sue Joe Biden, the U.S. government and the FBI?

Lindell was then forced to hand over his phone to FBI agents.

The search warrant was reportedly issued over an FBI investigation regarding “a Colorado official accused of allowing an unauthorized person to break into the county’s election system to search for evidence that would validate” claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”

According to Lindell, the FBI has yet to charge him with any crime.

Despite this, the agency’s involvement could potentially cost him “tens of millions of dollars” by pressuring these potential vendors out of the mystore.com deal, Lindell said.

“They’re out stealing my livelihood,” Lindell said.

Related:
2020 Portland Riot Attendee Whose Charges Were Dropped Arrested in Child Sex Sting

The CEO further iterated that his suit would be filed within a day.

“I’m suing the FBI today or maybe first thing tomorrow morning. I’m waiting to hear from the lawyers. We’re suing the FBI and the United States government for violating my First Amendment, Fourth Amendment, Fifth Amendment and Sixth Amendment rights,” the My Pillow CEO said.

“This cannot happen in our country anymore.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Trump Makes Dirty Discovery from FBI When Returning Home, Says Mar-a-Lago 'Will Never Be the Same'
Breaking: Mike Lindell Moving to Take Down FBI in Next 18 Hours - Exclusive Interview
Hospital Now Running Childhood Myocarditis Ad
Beto O'Rourke Invites Supporters Out for a 'Morning Run Along the Water,' But People Instantly Notice a Problem
Ram Discontinuing Diesel-Powered 1500, Most Fuel-Efficient Truck of Its Type Being Replaced with EV
See more...

Conversation