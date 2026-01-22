Share
Former CNN host Don Lemon speaks to Rep. Al Green at a rally in Washington, DC on Sept. 2, 2025.
BREAKING: Minnesota Judge Refuses to Sign Criminal Complaint Charging Don Lemon for Storming Church

 By Johnathan Jones  January 22, 2026 at 11:29am
A Minnesota federal magistrate judge refused to sign a criminal complaint connected to a protest that disrupted a church service in St. Paul on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The complaint would have charged former CNN host Don Lemon for his role in the incident, which took place on Sunday inside Cities Church.

One source familiar with the proceedings told CBS News the judge will not sign off on charges.

On Thursday morning, Bondi announced arrests tied to the assault on the church by anti-ICE agitators, including Chauntyll Louisa Allen, a St. Paul School Board member, and Nekima Levy Armstrong.

A source confirmed that the magistrate judge approved charges against Allen and Armstrong.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Armstrong is charged under 18 USC 241, a civil rights statute prohibiting conspiracies to interfere with constitutionally protected rights, including the free exercise of religion, CBS News reported.

Leftist activists said they entered Cities Church after learning an ICE official appeared to be one of its pastors.

Lemon was present when the Sunday service was disrupted, causing congregants and families to flee for their safety.

The Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan separately reported that Bondi is “enraged” by the magistrate judge’s refusal to sign the complaint against Lemon.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon later said that Lemon claiming to be a journalist was “not a badge or a shield that protects you from criminal consequences.”

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




