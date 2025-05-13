Share
Sports
News
Pete Rose #14 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs to first base during a game at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania circa 1983
Breaking
Pete Rose #14 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs to first base during a game at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania circa 1983. (James Drake / Getty Images)

Breaking: MLB Reinstates Controversial Legends, Including Pete Rose

 By Randy DeSoto  May 13, 2025 at 4:07pm
Share

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that several deceased former players are reinstated and eligible to be in the Hall of Fame, including former Reds star Pete Rose and White Sox player “Shoeless” Joe Jackson.

The decision came eight months after Rose’s death in September at 83. Jackson died in 1951.

Rose, nicknamed “Charlie Hustle,” is the top hitter in MLB history with 4,256 hits and a batting average of 303.

“Rose agreed to a permanent ban on Aug. 23, 1989, following an investigation commissioned by Major League Baseball concluded Rose repeatedly bet on the Reds as a player and manager of the team from 1985-87, a violation of a long-standing MLB rule,” the Associated Press reported.

Jackson was accused of accepting $5,000 to throw the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

However, his supporters point out, though he accepted the money, Jackson batted .375, did not make an error, and hit the series’ only home run, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. noted.

Do you think this is the right call by Manfred?

These were also facts pointed out by Kevin Costner’s character, Ray Kinsella, in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” during which Jackson (played by Ray Liotta) came back to life.

Jackson had a lifetime batting average of .356, the fourth highest in MLB history.

In a letter to Jeffrey Lenkov — a lawyer who represented Rose’s effort to be reinstated in the MLB — Commissioner Manfred wrote that the two purposes of Rule 21, governing banning players, are to protect the integrity of the game from future acts of bad conduct, and to deter others from engaging in it, according to the AP.

“In my view, once an individual has passed away, the purposes of Rule 21 have been served. Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game,” the commissioner wrote.

Related:
Pete Rose's Family and Cincinnati Reds Announce 'Free, Open-to-All' Event to Celebrate Life of Charlie Hustle

“Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve. Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list.”

In addition to having the most hits in MLB history, Rose was a 17-time All-Star during a playing career spanning from 1963 to 1986. He holds the record for the most “games (3,562), at-bats (14,053), plate appearances (15,890) and singles (3,215). He was the 1963 NL Rookie of the Year, 1973 MVP and 1975 World Series MVP. A three-time NL batting champion, he broke the prior hits record of 4,191 set by Ty Cobb from 1905-28,” the AP reported.

Rose played on three World Series-winning teams: the Reds in 1975 and 1976, and the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980.

“Pete is one of the greatest players in baseball history, and Reds Country will continue to celebrate him as we always have,” Reds owner Bob Castellini said in response to Rose’s reinstatement. “We are especially happy for the Rose family to receive this news and what this decision could mean for them and all of Pete’s fans.”

The Phillies issued a statement in support of Manfred’s decision, also.

“As one of the greatest players in the history of the game, Pete made significant on-field contributions to the Phillies over his five seasons (1979-83) with the club, highlighted by our first World Series title in 1980.

ESPN reported, “Last September, in his last interview 10 days before his death, Rose told sportscaster John Condit: ‘I’ve come to the conclusion — I hope I’m wrong — that I’ll make the Hall of Fame after I die.'”

The earliest Rose and Jackson can be inducted into the Hall of Fame under the current rules is 2028.

Here is the full list of players and coaches who will have their statuses restored.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Uses Two of His Signature Songs to Make Entrance at Saudi Event
Breaking: MLB Reinstates Controversial Legends, Including Pete Rose
Watch: Trump Cracks Up Room with Story on Friend Taking 'the Fat Shot Drug,' Then Nails Pharma with Stinging Finish
Trump Forces Pro-Illegal Immigrant Groups to Humiliate Themselves Before Judge in Big Win
Developing: Pro-Criminal Clergy Blocking Ambulances to Protest Detention of Illegals
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation