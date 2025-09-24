BREAKING: Multiple People Wounded in Attack on Texas ICE Facility

Multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility early Wednesday.

Police sources told WFAA that two detainees were killed and another person was wounded.

One shooter is dead, reportedly from a self-inflicted gun shot.

The shooting happened at an ICE office near Interstate 35E.

DALLAS,TX **ASSIST FEDERAL AGENTS** REPORTED SHOTS FIRED AT THE ICE FACILITY – POSSIBLY A SUSPECT ON THE ROOF – FEDERAL AGENT TAKING COVER IN PARKING LOT – INITIAL REPORT OF 1 PERSON SHOT #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/n1hyZ7pyBo — Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) September 24, 2025

Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. WFAA reported that police began searching for a possible sniper.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was involved.

Officials have not released any names.

Fox News reported that shots were fired into the ICE facility itself.

🚨BREAKING: “CLEAR ATTACK ON ICE” ICE confirms shots have been fired into their Dallas facility — striking three people. The shooter is down from self-inflicted wounds. pic.twitter.com/JujNUuzXKn — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) September 24, 2025

The agency called it a “clear attack on ICE.”

WFAA said more details were not immediately available.

The outlet confirmed it had reached out to Dallas police and ICE for comment.

This is a developing story.

