Share
News

BREAKING: Multiple People Wounded in Attack on Texas ICE Facility

 By Johnathan Jones  September 24, 2025 at 6:17am
Share

Multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility early Wednesday.

Police sources told WFAA that two detainees were killed and another person was wounded.

One shooter is dead, reportedly from a self-inflicted gun shot.

The shooting happened at an ICE office near Interstate 35E.

Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m.  WFAA reported that police began searching for a possible sniper.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was involved.

Officials have not released any names.

Fox News reported that shots were fired into the ICE facility itself.

The agency called it a “clear attack on ICE.”

WFAA said more details were not immediately available.

The outlet confirmed it had reached out to Dallas police and ICE for comment.

This is a developing story.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Watch: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Repeatedly Booed in Her Own State as Ryder Cup Event Turns Awkward
19-Year-Old Charged with Making 'Terroristic Threat' Against Charlie Kirk Vigil
Megyn Kelly Puts College Leftist in His Place After He Claims Trump Caused Charlie Kirk's Death
'Poetic Justice': Matt Shaw Destroys the Mets After Broadcaster Slammed Him for Attending Charlie Kirk's Memorial
Apple TV Curiously Suspends Launch of Woke-Looking Series Pitting a Mom Against Online 'Extremists' Amid Wave of Left-Wing Violence
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation