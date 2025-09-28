Breaking: Multiple Shot in Michigan Church, Videos Show Flames Engulf Church Building

Police say a fire was set at a Michigan church after a suspect began shooting and more victims are expected to be found.

One person was killed and nine injured in a shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan, and the suspect is also dead, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told reporters Sunday.

Footage of the church fire began to circulate online Sunday morning.

New aerial footage shows the Grand Blanc, Michigan church engulfed in flames after a gunman opened fire and set it ablaze. Christianity is under attack.

The shooting happened Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told reporters. The church was also set ablaze.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Authorities have not released details on the surviving victims’ conditions.

The church, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church in Grand Blanc. The community of roughly 8,000 people is just outside Flint.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that her heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. “Violence anywhere especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said.

The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at 101. The next president of the faith, known widely as the Mormon church, is expected to be Dallin H. Oaks, per church protocol.

