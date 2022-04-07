Share
Breaking: Nancy Pelosi Diagnosed with COVID-19

 By Michael Austin  April 7, 2022 at 8:54am
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman on Thursday.

The California Democrat tested negative earlier in the week but has since received a positive test.

At this time, she remains symptomless.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, tweeted on Thursday morning.

“The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he said in a follow-up tweet.

Is COVID still a serious threat?

Speaker Pelosi is 82 years old. This puts her in a high-risk category for severe illness, according to the CDC.

“Older adults are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. Getting very sick means that older adults with COVID-19 might need hospitalization, intensive care or a ventilator to help them breathe, or they might even die,” a report from the CDC said.

“The risk increases for people in their 50s and increases in 60s, 70s and 80s. People 85 and older are the most likely to get very sick.”

All that being said, the speaker is vaccinated against the disease.

Conversation