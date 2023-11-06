Breaking: Nashville Christian School Shooter's Alleged Manifesto Released

It took quite a while to get here, but it seems that the sought-after manifesto produced by Audrey Hale — the transgender mass shooter who killed six people at a Nashville, Tennessee, Christian school in March — has finally seen the light of day.

Hale, a 28-year-old woman who attended the school as a girl and later identified as male, murdered three adults and three children at The Covenant School on March 27 before police shot her to death.

Conservative pundit and podcast host Steven Crowder, of all people, said his team had procured three pages of the purported manifesto and released them on Monday.

“Louder with Crowder” shared some of those excerpts, and they are as disturbed as one would expect from someone who would shoot and kill children.

“Today is the day,” Hale apparently wrote on a page headlined “DEATH DAY.”

“The day has finally come!” she purportedly said. “I can’t beleive its here. Don’t know how I was able to get this far, but here I am.

“I’m a little nervous, but excited too. Been excited for the past 2 weeks. “

Elsewhere, Hale appeared to scribble, “Can’t believe I’m doing this but I’m ready… I hope my victims aren’t.”

“My only fear is if anything goes wrong, I’ll do my best to prevent [gibberish] of the sort. (God let my wrath take over my anxiety.)

“It might be 10 minutes tops. I might be 3-7. It’s gunna go quick. I hope I have a high death count.

“Ready to die.”

Elsewhere in the manifesto reportedly acquired by Crowder and his team, Hale exhibited quite a bit of rage and racial animus — particularly against white people.

“Kill those kids!!!” an entry marked Feb. 2 said. “Those crackers going to private fancy schools with those fancy khakis & sports backpacks with thier daddies mustangs & convertables.

“F*** you little s***s. I wish to you shoot you weaka*** d***s w/ your mop yellow hair.

“Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little f****ts with your white privlages.

“F*** you f*****s.”

Perhaps even more disconcertingly, Hale appeared to have a detailed itinerary on the day she committed the mass shooting, down to the minute.

The document indicates she planned to make a “final video” before she headed to the school.

Despite the horror of her attack, Hale’s manifesto has not been officially released.

Authorities had not confirmed the authenticity of the documents Crowder shared Monday morning.

