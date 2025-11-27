Share
FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at a news conference regarding the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House in Washington, DC on Nov. 26, 2025.
FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at a news conference regarding the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House in Washington, DC on Nov. 26, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP Photo)

Breaking: National Guard Shooter Is Afghan National, Potential Terrorist - FBI

 By Bryan Chai  November 26, 2025 at 5:11pm
Details are continuing to leak out with regards to the harrowing shooting that took place Wednesday in the nation’s capital.

The suspect ambushed two West Virginia National Guard members, leaving both in the hospital.

According to a breaking report from an NBC News live blog, details about both the shooter’s origin and nationality have now come forth.

First, the suspect is reportedly an Afghan national. Authorities are still trying to piece together other relevant details about the suspect’s identity.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, the “FBI will initially investigate the shooting as a possible act of terrorism,” per NBC News.

Both members of the National Guard were originally reported as having been killed in the shooting, but subsequent information suggests that both are receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating this incident.

This is a breaking story. Follow The Western Journal for the latest updates.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
