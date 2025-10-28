Breaking: Netanyahu Orders 'Immediate and Powerful Strikes' in Gaza in Response to Hamas Violations

With its cup of rage overflowing from Hamas violations of the peace agreement the terrorist organization signed with Israel, Israel will attack the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli Defense Forces to “carry out immediate and powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip,” his office said Tuesday after the latest Hamas violations, according to the Times of Israel.

Fox News reported that Hamas committed a ceasefire violation in Rafah, where two IDF soldiers were killed earlier this month.

The initial reports said an anti-tank missile was fired at Israeli troops, according to Haaretz.

Hamas says it is postponing the release of the body it claims to have found today in a tunnel in southern Gaza “due to violations by the occupation.” “We confirm that any Zionist escalation will hinder search, digging, and retrieval operations of the bodies, which will lead to a… — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 28, 2025

Even before the latest violence, Israeli anger had been building because the bodies of Israeli hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre had not been returned as promised. Further, Hamas has been caught playing games with the return of hostage remains.

On Monday, Hamas said it turned over the remains of a thirteenth hostage when in fact it gave Israel the partial remains of Ofir Tzarfati, whose body was found by the IDF in December 2023, according to the Times of Israel.

Hamas also staged a fake discovery filmed by a drone, in which it took the remains of Tzarfati from a Gaza City building, placed them in a hole its members had dug, covered the hole, then pretended the remains were uncovered as Red Cross representatives witnessed the hoax.

The IDF publishes the full drone video showing Hamas terror operatives staging the recovery of the remains of a hostage it returned to Israel last night, in front of the Red Cross. The remains were identified as belonging to Ofir Tzarfati, whose body was recovered by the IDF in… pic.twitter.com/mk7ZgHh5iX — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 28, 2025





Can the peace deal be salvaged? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Richelle Tzarfati, Tzarfati’s mother, noted that this was the third time some of her son’s remains were returned, according to the Times of Israel.

“What turns the pain into something unbearable is the way Hamas chooses to play with the bodies of our boys, with our pain, with videos, manipulations, and vile presentations,” she said.

She said Hamas was inflicting “continuous emotional abuse” on her.

“It’s a punch to the gut, an arrow to the heart, a wound that opens again and again,” she said.

“We thought we had closed the circle, that we were able to lay Ofir to rest, but today we discovered we never received all of him.”

“I can’t grasp this. How can you bury your child in installments? How can you relive this once, and again, and again? Each time the grave is opened, my heart opens too, and another small piece of me is buried inside.”

Tzarfati said Hamas is making “false presentations of ‘searches’ and ‘discoveries,’ when it is completely clear they know where most of the hostages are.”

“Once again, deception has been inflicted upon our family as we try to heal,” the Tzarfati family said, according to the Times of Israel.

“This morning we were shown video footage of our beloved son’s remains being removed, buried, and handed over to the Red Cross — an abhorrent manipulation designed to sabotage the deal and abandon the effort to bring all the hostages home.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said Hamas must be punished.

“Hamas’s repeated violations and the IDF’s documentation prove what we have known and stated clearly and unequivocally: Hamas knows the location of the hostages and continues to act with contempt, deceiving the United States and mediators while dishonoring our loved ones,” it said in a statement. “The Israeli government cannot and must not ignore this, and must act decisively against these violations.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.