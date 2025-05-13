Breaking: New Inflation Numbers Crush Democrats' Narrative About Trump's Tariff Strategy

Well, well, well, look who’s eating crow now.

Democrats and their media cheerleaders have been wailing for months that President Donald Trump’s tariff policies would ignite a wildfire of inflation, scorching American wallets.

Yet, here we are, with fresh inflation numbers that slap their fearmongering narrative right across the face. The latest Consumer Price Index data showed inflation cooling, not spiking, despite all the hand-wringing from the left. What a glorious day for truth!

Let’s set the stage. The left painted Trump’s tariffs as economic Armageddon. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer himself warned they’d jack up prices by as much as $1,200 a year for families. Oh, the drama! They clutched their pearls, predicting grocery bills soaring and gas pumps bleeding consumers dry. It was a horror story meant to terrify voters.

But reality? It’s got a funny way of humbling the hysterics.

According to ABC News — hardly a bastion of MAGA enthusiasm — inflation eased in April, with the CPI showing a year-over-year rate of just 2.3 percent compared to a year ago, down slightly. That’s right, folks, prices aren’t skyrocketing; they’re chilling out. And this comes even as Trump’s tariffs have been in play.

Even The Wall Street Journal, a more reluctant Trump critic, tried to downplay this win, mumbling about how prices still rose .2 percent and reporting that food and energy prices still rose according to expectations.

Nice try, but a win is a win. The numbers don’t lie, even if some outlets wish they would. Inflation is trending down, and Trump’s tariff strategy hasn’t unleashed the chaos Democrats swore was coming.

And about those Democrat “predictions.” Schumer and his Senate cronies churned out press releases faster than a New York minute, claiming Trump’s tariffs would crush the middle class. They leaned on speculative estimates, waving them like gospel. Meanwhile, USA Today ran stories amplifying the doom, comparing Democratic and Republican tariff expectations with the expected slant (hint: it wasn’t for the GOP).

Do you approve of Trump’s handling of the economy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2087 Votes) No: 1% (17 Votes)

Guess what? Those naysayers now need new crystal balls. The data showed tariffs haven’t driven up prices as feared. In fact, they’ve forced foreign producers to absorb costs, shielding American consumers.

This isn’t just a policy win; it’s a political smackdown. Democrats built their 2024 campaign on scaring voters about Trump’s economic plans. They lost, and now their narrative is crumbling faster than a stale cookie. The American people aren’t buying the fear anymore.

Trump’s tariffs are doing what he said they’d do: protecting U.S. jobs and strengthening the economy.

The left’s obsession with “tariff pain” ignored how strategic levies can reshape trade. By targeting countries like China, Trump’s policies have pushed companies to rethink supply chains, bringing manufacturing back home. That’s not inflation — it’s investment in America.

Democrats will spin this, no doubt. They’ll cherry-pick data or pivot to some new crisis (Any more “Maryland Men” out there?). But the numbers are in, and they’re a gut punch to their story. Inflation is down, and tariffs aren’t the boogeyman they claimed.

What’s sweeter than proving the naysayers wrong? Doing it while boosting American workers. Tariffs have shielded jobs in steel, auto, and tech, all while keeping prices in check. That’s quite literally the opposite of the chaos that so many Dems predicted.

The left’s fear factory is running out of steam. Every dire warning — tariffs, deportations, tax cuts — was supposed to tank the economy. Yet here we are, with inflation tamed and growth holding steady.

Trump’s critics said he couldn’t thread the needle on trade. They said tariffs would backfire. They were wrong, and the data proves it. This is what winning looks like.

So, to the Democrats clutching their debunked talking points: It’s time to rethink your playbook. The American people see through the noise, and they’re cheering for policies that actually work.

This CPI report isn’t just a number; it’s a middle finger to the establishment’s doom-and-gloom. Trump’s tariffs are delivering, and the left’s narrative is in tatters.

Pass the popcorn, please.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.