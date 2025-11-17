Share
The online history of Thomas Crooks, the man who shot President Donald Trump in 2024, was revealed to The New York Post via an unnamed source.
The online history of Thomas Crooks, the man who shot President Donald Trump in 2024, was revealed to The New York Post via an unnamed source. (Bethel Park School District; Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Breaking: New Records Reveal Would-Be Trump Assassin Thomas Crooks's Gender Confusion and 'Political 180'

 By Johnathan Jones  November 17, 2025 at 8:19am
A new report raises fresh questions about the FBI’s handling of the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

It also links the attempted killer, who once expressed support for Trump, to radical gender ideology after turning on the president.

According to Miranda Devine of The New York Post, the FBI and Secret Service still have not provided a full explanation for how an armed 20-year-old Thomas Crooks climbed onto a rooftop in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Crooks fired eight shots at Trump, striking his ear.

He killed Corey Comperatore and seriously wounded others before a Secret Service sniper shot him dead.

Devine reported Monday that a source had uncovered Crooks’s hidden digital footprint.

The source said the FBI had omitted a major section of Crooks’s online activity from 2020 and beyond.

After the pandemic, Crooks flipped from “rabidly pro-Trump” to “rabidly anti-Trump.”

Among the 17 accounts connected to him were profiles on YouTube, Snapchat, Discord, Quora, and other platforms.

The source told Devine that Crooks’s “radicalization, violent rhetoric and obsession with political violence” were visible online.

Crooks once praised Trump as “the literal definition of Patriotism.”

On other occasions, he wrote “MURDER THE DEMOCRATS” and issued threats toward Democratic lawmakers.

By early 2020, his posts attacked Trump, Fox News, and arguments against mass mail-in voting.

Devine reported that Crooks used only one alias: “Rod Swanson,” the name of a former senior FBI agent.

Under that alias, Crooks appeared to have explored a “furry” identity and embraced radical gender ideology.

He used “they/them” pronouns and posted fetish-style furry art under the usernames “epicmicrowave” and “theepicmicrowave” on a platform called DeviantArt.

This story is breaking and may be updated.

