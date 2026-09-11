President Donald Trump released 71 daily intelligence briefs given to Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush that warned about Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida in the years, months, and weeks before the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The documents were released Friday, on the 25th anniversary of those attacks, which killed thousands of Americans.

The briefings span from Feb. 13, 1998, through Aug. 28, 2001, just weeks before the attacks, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A Feb. 24, 1998, briefing to Clinton warned about al-Qaida’s “fatwa,” or religious ruling, against American interests abroad, that was signed by leaders of other militant groups throughout the Middle East.

Clinton was offered dozens of additional briefings about bin Laden and the threat posed by his organization. He was specifically warned about Osama Bin Laden’s intent to use a plane to attack Americans.

A briefing from Oct. 14, 2000, three months before Clinton left office, “showed the terrorist leader was ‘committed to striking U.S. targets’ though Washington ‘cannot pinpoint targets or timing.’”

The warnings did not stop when Clinton’s presidency ended.

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Four days after Bush was inaugurated, the USS Cole attack was linked to bin Laden by the agency, and that information was passed on to the new president.

The attack killed 17 U.S. sailors and became another warning about the threat posed by al-Qaida.

Bush received 17 CIA briefings about bin Laden’s capabilities and his desire to strike America.

On Aug. 28, 2001, Bush received a CIA report titled “Bin Laden Operations Are Expert And Flexible.”

Weeks later, nearly 3,000 Americans were murdered in New York City, Washington, and rural Pennsylvania after hijackers took control of four commercial airliners.

The CIA said of Friday’s document release:

“Today, Director John Ratcliffe declassified 71 President’s Daily Brief (PDB) products in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, and consistent with President Donald Trump’s historic transparency initiative.

This collection represents the Agency’s single largest release of declassified CIA PDB products related to 9/11, providing unprecedented transparency on America’s most sensitive intelligence publication from the years before and the day after one of the darkest moments in our history. The products trace the story of CIA analysts’ evolving understanding of al-Qa’ida and efforts to highlight and warn of Usama Bin Ladin’s attack plotting despite sparse, vague, and imperfect information.”

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