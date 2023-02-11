Parler Share
Breaking: NORAD Shoots Down Unknown Object Over North America

 By Jack Davis  February 11, 2023 at 4:25pm
An American F-22 was scrambled Saturday to shoot down an unidentified object over Canada’s Yukon territory.

The Yukon is a sparsely populated region of Canada that is north of British Columbia and abuts the eastern border of Alaska.

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. [The North American Aerospace Defense Command] shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object,” Canadian Prime Minister Justice Trudeau tweeted Saturday.

“I spoke with President [Joe] Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America,” he wrote.

Earlier Saturday, Global News reported that NORAD was monitoring one or two objects.

NORAD later announced that it had “positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada.”

Maj. Olivier Gallant, a spokesman for NORAD, said military aircraft were “operating from Alaska and Canada in support of [NORAD] activities.”

The incident in Canada came one day after the Pentagon shot down an unknown object along Alaska’s coast. Officials have not shared any information about the origin or suspected purpose of the object.

It was first picked up on radar at about 9 p.m. Alaska time on Thursday and was determined to be a potential danger to civilian aircraft, according to The New York Times.

The Washington Post reported that the search for what was left of the object is underway.

A Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina last Saturday after traversing the continental United States.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
