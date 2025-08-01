Breaking: NPR, PBS Funder to Shut Down Following Trump Cuts

Public broadcasting may fade away in January after federal budget cuts snapped its government handout.

Last month, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting saw its $500 million federal subsidy end as Congress approved a recissions package that originated with President Donald Trump.

As a result, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting said that in January, NPR, PBS, and local public radio and TV stations are at risk of going dark.

“Public media has been one of the most trusted institutions in American life, providing educational opportunity, emergency alerts, civil discourse, and cultural connection to every corner of the country,” Patricia Harrison, CPB’s president and chief executive, said, according to The New York Times.

“We are deeply grateful to our partners across the system for their resilience, leadership, and unwavering dedication to serving the American people,” she said.

Most employees of CPB will lose their jobs by the end of September.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting was created in 1967.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting—the scheme bureaucrats used to funnel taxpayer money to NPR and PBS—will soon be no more. That’s great news for every American who doesn’t want their tax dollars funding left-wing opinion journalism EVER again. pic.twitter.com/oBS29aK7SV — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) August 1, 2025

In April, Trump sought to fire three members of CPB’s board of directors, which fought the action.

Trump also issued an executive order in May banning federal agencies from collaborating with CPB.

“NPR and PBS have fueled partisanship and left-wing propaganda with taxpayer dollars, which is highly inappropriate and an improper use of taxpayers’ money,” a White House fact sheet on Trump’s order said.

With the federal spigot shut off, some local stations are trying to raise money through local foundations and private donations to survive.

BREAKING: We shut down the leftist Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Winning! We DEMAND real news with ZERO bias and the CPB couldn’t comply. Who’s NOT sad to see them go? pic.twitter.com/pUNtKlIiun — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) August 1, 2025

Last month, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said shutting down biased media is good for the nation, according to the Alabama Political Reporter.

“I am 100 percent supportive of the President’s rescissions package, which would claw back taxpayer funding from NPR and PBS,” Tuberville said.

“News outlets who claim to be unbiased should report the news objectively. But it’s clear that both NPR and PBS see themselves as an arm of the Democrat Party, bought and paid for by American taxpayers.”

As Congress voted to kill CPB’s funding, he said the government must “stop funding woke media outlets who are hellbent on spewing anti-American propaganda.”

