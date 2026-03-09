Breaking: NYC Bomb Attack 'ISIS-Inspired Terrorism,' NYPD Commissioner Says

New York City Police Commissioner, Jessica Tisch is labeling a device hurled during a Saturday protest a terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State.

As noted by the New York Post, conservative protesters were marching Saturday afternoon outside of Gracie Mansion, the official home of New York City’s mayors, when a device was hurled towards them by a counter-protester.

The device, which began to smoke, caused panic at the scene but did not detonate. The individuals who were responsible for throwing the device were taken into custody Saturday.

On Monday Tisch declared the incident terrorism, according to The New York Times.

Tisch said that an analysis of one device showed it contained a compound called TATP.

Tisch said the substance was “a dangerous and highly volatile homemade explosive used in IED attacks around the world.”

“This is ISIS-inspired terrorism,” Tisch said Monday in a vide posted to X.

“Preliminary test results determined that these were not hoax devices or smoke bombs.

“They were improved explosive devices that could have caused serious injury or death.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, were not at Gracie Mansion at the time of the protest.

Ibraham Kayumi, 19, and Emir Balat, 18, both of Pennsylvania, were arrested after the incident, according to the New York Post.

“They are suspected of coming here to commit an act of terrorism,” Mamdani said Monday.

“There’s video of these two individuals throwing two devices towards the protest. The police department has determined that these were improvised explosive devices made to injure, maim, or worse.

“Let me say this plainly anyone who comes to New York City to bring violence to our streets will be held accountable in accordance with the law.”

On Saturday, Tisch praised the swift police response to the incident, according to the New York Post.

“I always speak about the police running towards the danger when everyone else runs away. Let me be clear, that happened today,” she said.

“Officers, many of whom are here with me, ran toward a man carrying a suspicious device, they put the safety of others and their sworn duty to protect and serve above their own personal safety, and I am grateful that there were no injuries associated with the incident.

“Today, as always, I thank our police for their noble service.”

