New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is joined by Governor Kathy Hochul at a news conference in New York City on Feb. 10, 2026. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

BREAKING: NYC's Mamdani Seeking First Property Tax Hike in Decades to Cover Budget Deficit

 By Johnathan Jones  February 17, 2026 at 12:43pm
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Tuesday the city may have to raise property taxes to close a multibillion-dollar budget deficit.

The warning came as Mamdani unveiled a $127 billion city budget.

According to Bloomberg, the mayor said the tax hike would be necessary if state lawmakers in Albany do not impose new taxes on wealthy residents or businesses operating in the city.

It would be the first such hike in two decades.

“We do not want to have to turn to such drastic measures to balance our budget,” Mamdani said during a press conference at City Hall, Gothamist reported.

“But faced with no other choice, we will be forced to,” he added.

The comments are a clear sign that Mamdani, who ran as a democratic socialist, intends to follow through on his promise to tax the city’s working class and property owners.

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul would need other signs off on the tax hike.

The last time New York City significantly raised property taxes was in 2003, when then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg approved increases following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Mamdani’s city government is still recovering from the fallout from last month’s winter storm.

Snow caused basic city services such as trash collection and ice removal to break down.

