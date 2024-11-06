Share
Commentary

BREAKING- NYT Chief Political Analyst: 'We Consider Trump Likely to Win Presidency'

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 5, 2024 at 9:38pm
Share

The New York Times thinks, as of 11 p.m. ET, that Donald Trump is 89 percent likely to win the Electoral College and the 2024 election.

“For the first time tonight, we consider Trump likely to win the presidency,” Times chief political analyst Nate Cohn wrote.

Cohn said, Trump “has an advantage in each of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. To win, Harris would need to sweep all three.

“There is still a lot of vote left, but in the voting so far, Trump is narrowly but discernibly ahead.”

That’s up from earlier in the night, when the race was only “leaning Trump.”

Each of those three states — which Harris likely needs to sweep in the Times’ model to have a chance at the White House — show over a two-thirds chance of landing in Trump’s lap.

All of those three went for President Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

Has Trump pulled out the victory the media has dreaded for years?

While most experts said that it might take over 24 hours for the vote to shake out, if the models are accurate, we might see calls before then.

In Michigan, which has 15 electoral votes, Trump has a 68 percent chance of winning, as per the model. In Pennsylvania — the big prize of the evening, with 19 electoral votes — he has a 67 percent chance of winning. In Wisconsin, he has a 66 percent chance of winning.

In addition, Cohn previously said that the model showed Trump with an outside chance of winning the national popular vote.

While that wouldn’t account for anything, it would be a positive sign of Trump’s overperformance if he were able to win the popular vote, as well.

“The race for the national popular vote is a true tossup,” Cohn noted.

Related:
LeBron James Gets Roasted for His 'Strange' Response to Trump's Victory

“Trump has run well all over the country. If that trend continues in California and New York, where the vote count is still early, there’s a distinct chance he could win it.”

As for the other swing states, all of them are over 75 percent Trump in the Times’ model except for Nevada — which likely wouldn’t matter if Trump takes one of the “blue wall” states and which has yet to begin counting votes.

But one thing is for certain, no matter what happens there: Harris is in deep trouble with all of the states in the contiguous 48 states closed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




NYC Libs Furious After Noticing Change to Empire State Building After Trump Won
The Trump Effect: Senior Hamas Official Wants 'Immediate' End to War After Finding Out Who 47th US President Will Be
Kamala Just De Facto Admitted to Trump That All of the Nazi, Fascist Rhetoric Was a Lie
Kamala's Loss to Trump is Even More Embarrassing Than It Looks as Blue States Send Her a Clear Message
It Just Became Official: Trump Swept All Major Swing States
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation