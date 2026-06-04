BREAKING: NYT Drops Graham Platner Domestic Violence Bombshell Report - Scared, Left Marks, Wrenched Arms, According to Ex-Girlfriend

A new report probing the skeletons in the closest of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner of Maine noted that some past girlfriends describe their experiences with him as “volatile and ‘toxic’ relationships that were unsettling and at times emotionally wrenching.”

Lyndsey Fifield, 40, of Virginia, summed up Platner by saying he was “cavalierly contemptuous of women’s emotions, of our ‘weakness,’” according to The New York Times

Fifield dated Platner between 2013 and 2015 and recalled that when Platner drank, his rough side emerged.

While noting she was never punched, the Times reported that Platner “regularly grabbed her by the shoulders — sometimes hard enough to leave marks — and, on one occasion, yanked her out of a cab by her wrist after an argument when she wanted to stay in the car.”

“During one argument, she recalled, he twisted her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom and held the door closed from the other side so she couldn’t get out, telling her to remain there until she was ‘calm,’” the Times reported, noting she left the next morning after falling asleep in the room.

Platner “strongly disputes” intimidating or injuring anyone, his campaign said.

In a report that the Times said involved interviews with more than two dozen people, the following portrait emerged: “Platner could be charming and charismatic,” the report said, but also “demeaning to women and, in at least one case, even physically threatening. He drank heavily and was regularly unfaithful.”

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Jenny Racicot, 41, a Maine Democrat, said she dated Platner occasionally between 2019 and 2021, and that old social media posts that have plunged Platner into controversy ring true.

“When I saw the old comments that he made online,” she said, “I recognized a version of him that I had experiences with.”

Racicot said that in 2021, after she said she did not want him around, he came to her house drunk. The Times report said that “she cut off contact soon after that episode and found his behavior ‘reckless’ and ‘unsettling.’”

A third woman, described by the Times as “a Democrat from Maine,” said her bottom line from knowing Platner around 2016 was that she was “collateral damage to the world that is his.”

Fifield also poked holes in Platner’s claims that a death’s-head tattoo on his chest was not inspired by the Nazi SS, which used the symbol as its insignia.

Fifield said when she dated Platner, he called the tattoo, “my Totenkopf.”

“I would never have known what that was,” she said. “He would joke about it being a Nazi tattoo.”

She said Platner said his Marine unit picked the tattoo specifically.

“They literally, deliberately, selected it because it was relevant to their military unit,” she said, because “they were like a death unit, they were killers,”

Although Platner “strongly disputes” Fifield’s account, the Times noted that in a private online chat last year, Fifield noted that Platner had a Nazi tattoo on his chest.

“It’s a Totenkopf,” she said then, as documented a screen shot. “An actual one.”

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