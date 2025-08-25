Share
BREAKING: Obama-Appointed Judge Halts Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Deportation

 By Johnathan Jones  August 25, 2025 at 1:24pm
A federal judge has temporarily halted the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

CNN reported Monday afternoon that U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis said she will block officials from removing Abrego Garcia while she considers a lawsuit filed by his legal team.

Xinis, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, said she plans to extend an existing hold on Abrego Garcia’s removal.

The judge cited concerns about due process.

She said she is worried about the Trump administration sending Abrego Garcia to Uganda.

Minutes after Abrego Garcia was detained in Baltimore Monday, his attorneys filed a legal challenge to block his removal from the country.

The government will be “absolutely forbidden to remove Abrego Garcia from the continental United States,” Xinis said, according to CNN.

Abrego Garcia is now being held at a detention facility in Virginia, his attorney told CNN.

The judge said she wants written arguments from both sides.

She further plans to hold an evidentiary hearing with witnesses.

Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador earlier this year and became a darling of the legacy media and Democrats.

Xinis was nominated to the court by Obama in 2015 and confirmed in 2016.

Abrego Garcia has told officials he fears “persecution” and “torture” if sent to Uganda, CNN reported.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Conversation