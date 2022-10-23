Parler Share
The presidential motorcade carrying President Barack Obama arrives at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on July 11, 2010.
The presidential motorcade carrying President Barack Obama arrives at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on July 11, 2010. (Charles Dharapak / AP)

Breaking: Ongoing Situation at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, Military Police and FBI Responding

 By Jack Davis  October 23, 2022 at 11:44am
What has been termed a “barricade situation” is taking place Sunday at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

Details were sparse Sunday afternoon.

“Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials & the FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad responded with local law enforcement partners to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir Sunday morning,” the fort’s Twitter account posted.

The base said access was allowed through three gates.

No further details had been shared as of mid-afternoon Eastern Time.

As of mid-afternoon there were “scanner reports of a man with a gun barricaded in a home on the base,” WUSA-TV reporter Katie Kyros tweeted.

She reported that the FBI was sending the FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad to the scene.

She later tweeted that media outlets were not being allowed on the base.

The FBI later issued a statement saying, “The situation is ongoing, and we cannot comment further at this time,” according to WUSA-TV.

WUSA reported that the situation involved a home on the sprawling base.

Fort Belvoir is an Army installation in Fairfax County, Virginia, south of Arlington. It is about 20 miles from Washington, D.C.

As noted on the fort’s website, “Since the 1930s Fort Belvoir has primarily been a technical and engineering training center and unit home, and host of various military units and government agencies,”

The base “continues to be home of the principal engineering development and testing laboratory,” the site said.

According to Military.com, Fort Belvoir is home base for INSCOM and ARCYBER “and elements of ten other Army major commands; nineteen different agencies and direct reporting units of the Department of Army; eight elements of the U.S. Army Reserve and the Army National Guard; and twenty-six Department of Defense agencies.”

The report said that the 249th Engineer Battalion, the U.S. Army Prime Power School, a Marine Corps detachment, some U.S. Air Force activity, U.S. Army Audit Agency and an agency from the Department of the Treasury are also located there.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation