Breaking: Ongoing Situation at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, Military Police and FBI Responding

What has been termed a “barricade situation” is taking place Sunday at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

Details were sparse Sunday afternoon.

“Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials & the FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad responded with local law enforcement partners to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir Sunday morning,” the fort’s Twitter account posted.

The base said access was allowed through three gates.

No further details had been shared as of mid-afternoon Eastern Time.

Please be advised, the following gates remain open and operational: Tulley, Pence and Farrar Gate. — Fort Belvoir, Va. (@Fort_Belvoir) October 23, 2022



As of mid-afternoon there were “scanner reports of a man with a gun barricaded in a home on the base,” WUSA-TV reporter Katie Kyros tweeted.

She reported that the FBI was sending the FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad to the scene.

Latest statement from FBI: the FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad responded with our law enforcement partners to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The situation is ongoing, and we cannot comment further at this time. — Katie Kyros (@KatieKyros) October 23, 2022

She later tweeted that media outlets were not being allowed on the base.

The FBI later issued a statement saying, “The situation is ongoing, and we cannot comment further at this time,” according to WUSA-TV.

WUSA reported that the situation involved a home on the sprawling base.

Fort Belvoir is an Army installation in Fairfax County, Virginia, south of Arlington. It is about 20 miles from Washington, D.C.

As noted on the fort’s website, “Since the 1930s Fort Belvoir has primarily been a technical and engineering training center and unit home, and host of various military units and government agencies,”

The base “continues to be home of the principal engineering development and testing laboratory,” the site said.

According to Military.com, Fort Belvoir is home base for INSCOM and ARCYBER “and elements of ten other Army major commands; nineteen different agencies and direct reporting units of the Department of Army; eight elements of the U.S. Army Reserve and the Army National Guard; and twenty-six Department of Defense agencies.”

The report said that the 249th Engineer Battalion, the U.S. Army Prime Power School, a Marine Corps detachment, some U.S. Air Force activity, U.S. Army Audit Agency and an agency from the Department of the Treasury are also located there.

