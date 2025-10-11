Breaking: Oscar Winner Diane Keaton Dead at 79

Hollywood actress Diane Keaton, well-known for starring in various iconic films such as “The First Wives Club” and “Annie Hall” died on Saturday.

People Magazine first broke the news, reporting that the actress died in California, though few other details are yet available.

An unnamed family spokesperson confirmed the news, according to the outlet.

The Los Angeles native first broke out into movie stardom thanks to early roles in highly-successful motion pictures like “The Godfather” and it’s sequels, and various collaborations with famed director Woody Allen.

Off camera, she was known for her quirky style of humor and unique fashion sense.

She also dated various high profile actors throughout her life, including Al Pacino, Warren Beatty, and Woody Allen.

Her relationship with Allen led to the two working on eight films together over multiple decades.

Keaton received four “Best Actress” nominations at the Academy Awards over the course of her career, winning once for “Annie Hall.”

She also won two Golden Globe awards for her roles in “Annie Hall” and “Something’s Gotta Give.”

Keaton credited her casting in “The Godfather” as one of the biggest breaks of her career

“I think the kindest thing that someone’s ever done for me … is that I got cast to be in The Godfather and I didn’t even read it. I didn’t know a single thing,” she told People Magazine in 2022.

“I just was going around auditioning. I think that was amazing for me. And then I had to kind of read the book.”

