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An election official chalked the problem up to "human error."
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An election official chalked the problem up to "human error."(baphotte - iStock / Getty Images)

5 of 9 USB Drives Were Missing All Election Results in Blue Stronghold Milwaukee

 By Jack Davis  August 12, 2026 at 11:30am
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With election officials insisting there was nothing really seriously wrong, results in Tuesday’s primaries in Milwaukee were delayed by what was labeled “human error.”

Milwaukee Election Commissioner Paulina Gutierrez said that when she arrived at the Milwaukee County Courthouse to hand off about 28,000 absentee ballots,  five of nine USB drives she brought with her contained the wrong data.

Election audit logs, not ballot results, were on the drives, she said, according to Urban Milwaukee.

The mistake was “human error,” Gutierrez said.

“All of this was done in the public sphere. It was a matter of the wrong button being pressed,” she said.

Do you think fraud was involved in the missing results?

She said there were no issues with the machines, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Election officials made a trip back to the central location where absentee ballots were processed to get the correct results.

“We’re going to reprint and start the process so that we can compare those results,” she said.

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Once that is done, the re-downloaded results will be sent back to the Milwaukee County Election Commission at the county courthouse.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson estimated the issue delayed the ballot count by an hour.

“Elections are a bedrock of democracy. The City of Milwaukee’s highest priority during an election is the accuracy of our vote count,” Nick DeSiato, chief of staff for Mayor Cavalier Johnson, said in a statement.

“The Milwaukee Election Commission has been and will continue to be transparent with its processes. This also serves as a timely reminder that our state Legislature needs to revisit the ability to early process absentee votes,” he said.

“There are also many layers to election security and accountability to ensure that the vote count is accurate,” he said.

In the Democratic primary for governor, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley narrowly defeated progressive Francesca Hong, according to CNN.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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5 of 9 USB Drives Were Missing All Election Results in Blue Stronghold Milwaukee
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