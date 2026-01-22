Share
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at a news conference accompanied by top FBI officials on Dec. 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Pam Bondi Announces Arrests of Anti-ICE Fanatics Who Stormed Minnesota Church

 By Johnathan Jones  January 22, 2026 at 8:37am
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday morning that arrests have been made following the storming of a church service in Minnesota earlier this week by leftists.

Bondi said the arrests stem from an incident in which a group of anti-ICE agitators stormed a worship service at Cities Church in St. Paul.

“Minutes ago at my direction, @HSI_HQ and @FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota,” Bondi wrote in a post on X.

“So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota,” she added.

Bondi said that the federal government would ensure left-wing agitators did not get away with targeting Christians.

“Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP,” she wrote.

Shortly afterward, Bondi issued an update announcing a second arrest.

“UPDATE: A second arrest has been made at my direction,” she wrote. “Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody.”

Bondi added, “More to come. WE WILL PROTECT OUR HOUSES OF WORSHIP.”

Earlier this week, during a service at the church in St. Paul, anti-immigration fanatics targeted Cities Church.

Several dozen anti-ICE agitators, and former CNN host Don Lemon, entered the church during the service.

Per Newsweek, David Easterwood, who leads the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in St. Paul, also serves as a pastor at the church.

