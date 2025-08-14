Breaking: Pam Bondi to Strip California of Federal Funds if Newsom Keeps Sanctuary Policies

Attorney General Pam Bondi will revoke federal funding from California if Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom refuses to end his state’s sanctuary policies for illegal aliens, she announced Thursday.

Bondi shared a letter to Newsom in which she made the warning clear.

“Dear Governor Newsom, The United States has a long history of cooperation with state and local law enforcement agencies, including for immigration enforcement,” Bondi wrote.

“Such cooperation is vital to enforce federal law and protect national security,” she continued.

🚨 BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi will revoke federal funding from California if Gavin Newsom refuses to end his state's sanctuary policies for illegal aliens. The hammer is being laid down. pic.twitter.com/eg805G6Ptq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 14, 2025

She said Congress has codified that states and local governments have a duty to work with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

“For too long, so-called sanctuary jurisdiction policies have undermined this necessary cooperation and obstructed federal immigration enforcement,” Bondi wrote.

She said those policies give “aliens cover to perpetrate crimes in our communities and evade the immigration consequences that federal law requires.”

“Under President Trump’s leadership, full cooperation by state and local governments in immigration enforcement efforts is a top priority,” the letter stated.

Do you support this move from Bondi? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2826 Votes) No: 1% (34 Votes)

Bondi said President Donald Trump directed her, along with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, to identify sanctuary jurisdictions and notify them of violations of federal law.

She also said the president ordered agencies to review their authority to add immigration-related conditions to grants and contracts to combat sanctuary policies.

“As contemplated by the Executive Order, designation as a sanctuary jurisdiction may result in additional consequences and further agency actions as permitted by law,” Bondi wrote.

Earlier this year, Bondi ordered a pause on federal funds for so-called “sanctuary cities,” Fox News reported.

She also directed the Justice Department to investigate jurisdictions impeding law enforcement and to prosecute when necessary, according to the network.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.