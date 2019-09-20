Breaking: Patriots Drop Antonio Brown

The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, the team announced Friday.

Patriots released Antonio Brown. His stay in New England lasted one game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2019

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown,” the team said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Brown was cut by the Patriots less than two weeks after signing a one-year deal worth up to $15 million, with a $9 million signing bonus and $1 million guaranteed.

NESN reported the team owed the wide receiver a $5 million signing bonus payment Monday.

Brown was signed by New England after being cut by the Oakland Raiders, who were engaged in an at-times passive-aggressive, at-times all-out toxic relationship with the star receiver after trading for him during the offseason.

But after the Patriots signed him, Brown was accused in a civil lawsuit of sexual assault and rape.

He ended up playing in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Then on Monday, Brown was accused by another woman of hitting on her while he was naked and she was painting a mural at his home.

The woman further said that two days after her original allegations were published Monday in Sports Illustrated, the wide receiver sent her menacing text messages.

That may have been the final straw for the Patriots.

Brown, for his part, appears to be taking his release from the team in stride, tweeting a series of statements thanking the Patriots.

The marathon continues — AB (@AB84) September 20, 2019

“The marathon continues,” he wrote.

