Breaking: Patriots Drop Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown looks on prior to the New England Patriots' game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.Michael Reaves / Getty ImagesAntonio Brown looks on prior to the New England Patriots' game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept.15, 2019. The Patriots released the wide receiver five days later. (Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published September 20, 2019 at 1:36pm
The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, the team announced Friday.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown,” the team said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Brown was cut by the Patriots less than two weeks after signing a one-year deal worth up to $15 million, with a $9 million signing bonus and $1 million guaranteed.

NESN reported the team owed the wide receiver a $5 million signing bonus payment Monday.

Brown was signed by New England after being cut by the Oakland Raiders, who were engaged in an at-times passive-aggressive, at-times all-out toxic relationship with the star receiver after trading for him during the offseason.

But after the Patriots signed him, Brown was accused in a civil lawsuit of sexual assault and rape.

He ended up playing in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Then on Monday, Brown was accused by another woman of hitting on her while he was naked and she was painting a mural at his home.

The woman further said that two days after her original allegations were published Monday in Sports Illustrated, the wide receiver sent her menacing text messages.

That may have been the final straw for the Patriots.

Brown, for his part, appears to be taking his release from the team in stride, tweeting a series of statements thanking the Patriots.

“The marathon continues,” he wrote.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







