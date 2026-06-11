The Pentagon was locked down Thursday morning due to a suspected hazardous materials incident.

A report from CNN said the incident was a false alarm, citing sources it did not name.

The report said some floors and corridors had been evacuated.

Other parts of the Pentagon, listed as “floors two through five in corridors four through seven,” were on lockdown, according to CNN’s sources.

CNN reported that police who entered the building “wore gas masks and full chemical protective gear.”

“The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants,” Pentagon representative Sean Parnell posted on X.

“Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance.”

STATEMENT: The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance. The Department is executing standard protection… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) June 11, 2026

“The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area,” he posted.

“Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants.”

CNN said that the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s hazardous materials response team responded to the incident.

The Arlington County Fire Department posted on X “ACFD units, including our Hazardous Materials Team, are currently operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA’s Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident.”

ACFD units, including our Hazardous Materials Team, are currently operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA’s Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident. pic.twitter.com/7qzOzbwh8W — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) June 11, 2026

A Pentagon security message said an “air quality issue” was detected, prompting tests, CNN reported.

“This additional testing could take one to two hours. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants if necessary,” the message said.

Pentagon on lockdown, HAZMAT crews rush in over ‘hazardous materials incident’ https://t.co/ClyClyBoih pic.twitter.com/iYWxGxiLZj — New York Post (@nypost) June 11, 2026

“You may observe response personnel from multiple agencies and precautionary measures taking place in the center courtyard. Please do not interpret these activities,” the message said.

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