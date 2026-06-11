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An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia, on May 31, 2026.
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An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia, on May 31, 2026. (Daniel Slim - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Pentagon Locked Down as Hazmat Teams Swarm to Building

 By Jack Davis  June 11, 2026 at 10:18am
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The Pentagon was locked down Thursday morning due to a suspected hazardous materials incident.

A report from CNN said the incident was a false alarm, citing sources it did not name.

The report said some floors and corridors had been evacuated.

Other parts of the Pentagon, listed as “floors two through five in corridors four through seven,” were on lockdown, according to CNN’s sources.

CNN reported that police who entered the building “wore gas masks and full chemical protective gear.”

“The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants,” Pentagon representative Sean Parnell posted on X.

“Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance.”

“The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area,” he posted.

“Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants.”

CNN said that the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s hazardous materials response team responded to the incident.

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The Arlington County Fire Department posted on X “ACFD units, including our Hazardous Materials Team, are currently operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA’s Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident.”

A Pentagon security message said an “air quality issue” was detected, prompting tests, CNN reported.

“This additional testing could take one to two hours. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants if necessary,” the message said.

“You may observe response personnel from multiple agencies and precautionary measures taking place in the center courtyard. Please do not interpret these activities,” the message said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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