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Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, are seen saluting in a file photo from June 12, 2025, during a reenlistment ceremony in conjunction with the Army's 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, D.C.
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Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, are seen saluting in a file photo from June 12, 2025, during a reenlistment ceremony in conjunction with the Army's 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Pentagon Reportedly Preparing to Send 3,000 Airborne Troops to Middle East

 By Johnathan Jones  March 24, 2026 at 1:51pm
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The Pentagon is preparing to deploy about 3,000 troops from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, according to multiple reports.

Politico reported the deployment would add to thousands of Marines already heading to the region.

Two defense officials confirmed the planned troop deployment.

Pentagon officials said no decision had been made to send troops into Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The U.S. currently has about 50,000 troops in the area.

The troop increase follows ongoing U.S. military operations against Iran.

U.S. Central Command said strikes have destroyed thousands of military targets since Feb. 28, when President Donald Trump announced the beginning of Operation Epic Fury.

The New York Times previously reported the Pentagon was considering deploying the 82nd Airborne Division to the area.

Iran continued drone and missile attacks in the region Tuesday.

Trump said he delayed additional strikes due to conversations with Tehran toward a peace deal.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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