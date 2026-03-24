BREAKING: Pentagon Reportedly Preparing to Send 3,000 Airborne Troops to Middle East

The Pentagon is preparing to deploy about 3,000 troops from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, according to multiple reports.

Politico reported the deployment would add to thousands of Marines already heading to the region.

Two defense officials confirmed the planned troop deployment.

U.S. officials have told Axios’ Barak Ravid that the Headquarters of the 82nd Airborne Division, stationed at Ft. Bragg in North Carolina, has been directed by the Pentagon to deploy to the Middle East together with a Brigade Combat Team consisting of several thousand troops,… — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 24, 2026

🚨A U.S. official told me the Command element of the 82nd airborne division has been directed by the Pentagon to deploy to the Middle East together with an infantry brigade consisting of several thousand troops

🚨This is another significant troops reinforcement in the region… — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) March 24, 2026

Pentagon officials said no decision had been made to send troops into Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The U.S. currently has about 50,000 troops in the area.

The troop increase follows ongoing U.S. military operations against Iran.

U.S. Central Command said strikes have destroyed thousands of military targets since Feb. 28, when President Donald Trump announced the beginning of Operation Epic Fury.

The New York Times previously reported the Pentagon was considering deploying the 82nd Airborne Division to the area.

Iran continued drone and missile attacks in the region Tuesday.

Trump said he delayed additional strikes due to conversations with Tehran toward a peace deal.

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